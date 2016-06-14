Alaves hold Celta to 0-0 draw in King's Cup semi
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
EVIAN, France Embarrassing footage of Germany coach Joachim Loew scratching around inside the front and back of his trousers during their Euro 2016 win over Ukraine has caused a buzz back home but for winger Lukas Podolski it is not an issue.
Loew was watching the game intently from the bench on Sunday when he shoved his hand into the front of his trousers and then smelled it.
He also did the same at the back, before sniffing his hand again, triggering a variety of reactions from fans in Germany with the video widely shared on social media.
"About 80 percent of you here have at some point scratched your balls," Podolski told reporters on Tuesday, amid loud laughter and applause. "It is not an issue in the team."
This is not the first time Loew, famous for his dress sense and style, has been caught on camera in a compromising position, with the German having repeatedly been filmed sticking his finger up his nose and then putting it in his mouth.
World champions Germany play Poland on Thursday after winning their opening Group C game 2-0 against Ukraine. They also take on Northern Ireland in the section.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Cameroon reached the African Nations Cup final as a second-half goal from defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and a stoppage-time effort from Christian Bassogog secured a 2-0 win over Ghana in their last-four clash on Thursday.