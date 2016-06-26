Football Soccer - Germany v Slovakia - EURO 2016 - Round of 16 - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - 26/6/16Germany's Julian Draxler on the pitch before the game REUTERS/Carl RecineLivepic

LILLE, France World champions Germany made one change to their starting line-up for their Euro 2016 last-16 match on Sunday, bringing in Julian Draxler for Mario Goetze on the wing as they face the last side to beat them, Slovakia.

Germany, bidding for a fourth European Championship title but their first since 1996, dropped Goetze, who has not scored in France, but were otherwise unchanged, retaining centre back Jerome Boateng despite a calf strain which limited his training in the run-up to Sunday's clash.

Boateng again teams up with Mats Hummels, the World Cup-winning partnership in the central defence.

Slovakia brought in Norbert Gyomber at left back in place of Tomas Hubocan, replaced midfielders Viktor Pecovsky and Robert Mak with Milan Skriniar and Patrik Hrosovsky and chose striker Michal Duris instead of Ondrej Duda, who scored in the 2-1 defeat against Wales.

Sunday's match will be played on a new pitch in Lille, laid after heavy rain and frequent play irreparably damaged the playing surface.

Germany have won their two competitive encounters against Slovakia, who beat an experimental side 3-1 in a friendly on May 29.

Sunday's winners will face either Italy or defending champions Spain in the quarter-finals.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)