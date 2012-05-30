Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
MADRID Casemiro's stunning volley crowned a superb display from Real Madrid, who fought back to beat Napoli 3-1 at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday.
BERLIN A German national team delegation, led by coach Joachim Loew and captain Philipp Lahm, will visit the biggest Nazi death camp at Auschwitz in Poland just before the start of the Euro 2012, the country's football association (DFB) said on Wednesday.
As many as 1.5 million people, mostly Jews, perished in the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp between 1940 and 1945, either in the gas chambers or from freezing temperatures, starvation, sickness, medical tests and forced labour.
Apart from DFB president Wolfgang Niersbach, German football league boss Reinhard Rauball and Germany manager Oliver Bierhoff, the delegation will also include Polish-born players Miroslav Klose and Lukas Podolski.
The visit will take place on Friday, a day after Germany's last friendly international against Israel in Leipzig.
The Germans, facing Portugal, Netherlands and Denmark in the group stage, will be based in the Polish city of Gdansk for the tournament that is co-hosted by Ukraine and will run from June 8 to July 1.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)
LONDON West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has been fined 8,000 pounds after admitting a misconduct charge following Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw against West Bromwich Albion, the Football Association said on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE Australian swimming great Grant Hackett has posted a photo of himself on social media with cuts and bruises to his face and accused his brother of assault, a day after the triple Olympic champion was arrested for a disturbance at his family home.