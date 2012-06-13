In-form Pliskova wins second title of the year in Qatar
Karolina Pliskova stormed to her second WTA title of the year, beating Caroline Wozniacki 6-3 6-4 in the Qatar Open in Doha on Saturday.
KHARKIV The Dutch-German football rivalry got off to a flying start before the two teams meet in Euro 2012 Group B later on Wednesday with two Dutch planes delaying the arrival of German media as well as friends and family of the players.
The Dutch airplanes, parked without passengers, at Kharkiv airport were refusing to give up their stairs for a German plane carrying reporters to the match, leaving them for more than 20 minutes waiting in scorching heat inside the plane on the tarmac.
"It seems the two Dutch planes are playing a game with us and do not want to give up the stairs," the pilot of the German media flight told passengers.
Airport staff eventually provided stairs for the sweat-drenched Germans.
The two nations have enjoyed a long-standing football rivalry since the emergence of the Dutch as a global football powerhouse in the 1970s, particularly after Germany's 2-1 final victory at the 1974 World Cup.
The 1990 World Cup round-of-16 win for the West Germans included an infamous incident where Dutchman Frank Rijkaard spat at German Rudi Voeller and both players were sent off.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)
Karolina Pliskova stormed to her second WTA title of the year, beating Caroline Wozniacki 6-3 6-4 in the Qatar Open in Doha on Saturday.
LONDON Sam Baldock's double against Barnsley sent Brighton and Hove Albion back to the top of the Championship on Saturday.
BERLIN Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich needed a last-gasp goal from striker Robert Lewandowski to rescue a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin on Saturday and increase their advantage at the top to eight points.