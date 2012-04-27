BERLIN Germany will not bid to host the Euro 2020 soccer championships, the country's football association said on Friday, ending months of speculation regarding the football crazy nation's intentions.

Germany, hosts of the 2006 World Cup and the 2011 women's World Cup, said it was the turn for other countries to stage one of the world's top sporting events.

"The thought of welcoming the continent's best teams and their fans in Germany is naturally very attractive," said German football association (DFB) president Wolfgang Niersbach in a statement.

"But after the 2006 and 2011 World Cups it is the right of other countries to take over the hospitality role."

So far only Turkey have submitted their declared interest while Azerbaijan and Georgia have said they are planning to file a joint bid.

The deadline for a declaration of interest is May 15.

The tournament, first staged with four teams in 1960, will have 24 finalists from 2016 onwards which limits the number of countries who can stage it single-handedly.

Turkey lost out by a single vote to France in a bid to stage the 2016 finals.

