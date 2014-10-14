Valencia focused on securing European football for Everton
Striker Enner Valencia is focused on using what is left of the season to secure European qualification at Everton and said he would love to stay on at the club when his loan deal ends.
BERLIN Germany winger Andre Schuerrle has come down with the flu and will miss for the world champions' Euro 2016 qualifier against Ireland later on Tuesday, the team said.
Schuerrle's withdrawal came a day after midfielder Christoph Kramer was also ruled out of the game with a stomach bug.
The Germans, already missing several key players through injury, including Bastian Schweinsteiger, Marco Reus and Mesut Ozil, are desperate to bounce back from Saturday's shock defeat by Poland that left them third in Group D.
Germany have three points from two qualifiers and Ireland are joint top with Poland on six.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)
Burnley have the perfect chance to get their first away win in the Premier League and end a five-game winless streak when they face bottom-placed Sunderland on Saturday, defender Stephen Ward has said.
BAGSHOT, England Winger Anthony Watson and number eight Billy Vunipola will both make their first starts of the championship after being selected by England coach Eddie Jones on Thursday for the Six Nations showdown with Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.