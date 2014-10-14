Germany's Andre Schuerrle goes for a header during their Euro 2016 qualifying soccer match against Scotland in Dortmund September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Germany winger Andre Schuerrle has come down with the flu and will miss for the world champions' Euro 2016 qualifier against Ireland later on Tuesday, the team said.

Schuerrle's withdrawal came a day after midfielder Christoph Kramer was also ruled out of the game with a stomach bug.

The Germans, already missing several key players through injury, including Bastian Schweinsteiger, Marco Reus and Mesut Ozil, are desperate to bounce back from Saturday's shock defeat by Poland that left them third in Group D.

Germany have three points from two qualifiers and Ireland are joint top with Poland on six.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)