FRANKFURT World Cup winners Germany will be looking to make amends for their Euro 2016 qualifying defeat to Poland last year when the two sides meet again in Frankfurt on Friday in order to heave their qualification campaign back on track.

The Germans suffered a shock 2-0 loss to their neighbours only three months after winning the World Cup in Brazil last year and Poland currently top the group, a point ahead of Germany. The world champions also play Scotland next week.

"We have two important games and we look forward to that. We want to attack, we need points and results and we need to focus on that," Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have to show our qualities. Poland will be difficult as will the away game in Glasgow. These are challenging games but we want revenge for the defeat in Poland."

The 31-year-old holding midfielder, who moved to Manchester United in the close season after 14 years at Bayern Munich, said Germany have struggled somewhat with consistency in the qualifiers so far, failing to keep up the tempo throughout matches.

"(In the game against Poland) they were aggressive and you could see they wanted to win the match. We controlled the game at times but not over 90 minutes. This is something we need to work on."

"We have to control it, work hard in defence but also carve out our chances with the qualities we have. We cannot allow anything to happen at the back and we must be more determined up front.

"It is important we step on the gas until the final minute."

Germany, who travel to Glasgow on Monday to face the Scots, are second in their Group D on 13 points from six matches, with Poland on 14 and Scotland third on 11.

