GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany Germany became the first team to qualify for the Euro 2012 finals with a 6-2 mauling of neighbours Austria Friday after playmaker Mesut Ozil scored two goals and set up another.

Germany are clear at the top of Group A with eight wins out of eight qualifiers and cannot be caught.

Striker Miroslav Klose opened the scoring after nine minutes when he got a slight deflection on a shot by Ozil from the edge of the box for his 62nd goal in 111 internationals.

Ozil, imperious in midfield, then combined with Klose to add the second goal in the 23rd after rounding the keeper before Lukas Podolski struck a powerful left-footer five minutes later for a 3-0 lead as Germany made an explosive start.

Austria's Marko Arnautovic headed in a Florian Klein cross just before the break to cut the deficit and Martin Harnik also scored for the visitors minutes after Ozil restored Germany's three-goal lead with another deflected effort in the 47th.

Substitutes Andre Schuerrle and Mario Goetze made sure of Germany's seventh straight win over Austria with two goals in the final six minutes leading the home fans in the Schalke arena to give Joachim Loew's team a standing ovation.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann' editign by Ken Ferris)