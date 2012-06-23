Manchester United handed tough Europa league draw
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
GDANSK Germany coach Joachim Loew is out to unearth a mole in the camp who has been tipping off German media about his starting line-ups at Euro 2012, the players said on Saturday.
A day after Germany beat Greece 4-2 to book a semi-final spot, attacking midfielders Marco Reus and Andre Schuerrle revealed Loew had been unhappy with the line-ups being leaked hours before their group games and again on Friday.
"It is unfortunate that this has happened because at 1400 (local time) all the German media knew. There must be a leak," said Schuerrle.
"It is true that the coach talked to us about it and he was not happy. I do not think it is someone from the team because I cannot imagine it being someone from the team," he said. "There must be a leak and it is very unfortunate."
Loew made three surprise changes to his forward line against Greece but hours before the game the lid on his secret was blown with several German media outlets running the overhauled line-up.
Schuerrle and Reus, along with striker Miroslav Klose, were the three players who had slipped into a surprise starting team that took the Greeks by storm.
There were similar leaks in Germany's three group games.
"I do not know who the mole is but in the end I don't think it was a drawback for us," said Reus, who scored on his Euro debut.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)
LA 2024 officials were "disappointed" to learn this week that Budapest will pull out of the running for the 2024 summer Games and said on Friday the International Olympic Committee (IOC) must select a host city that redefines sustainability.
AUSTIN, Texas High school athlete Mack Beggs and many of his opponents want him to wrestle against boys, but the transgender boy on Friday wrestled in a Texas championship for girls because of state sport regulations on gender.