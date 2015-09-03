FRANKFURT Germany coach Joachim Loew considers it all but impossible for any of his players to compete both at next year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the Euro 2016, saying the fatigue of playing two tournaments in a summer was too much.

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has said he would like to play at the Olympics where teams consist of under-23 players along with some overage players.

But a month before the Olympics in the Brazilian city, World Cup winners Germany are hoping to compete at the Euro 2016 in France.

Loew said on Thursday any such Olympic hopes would have to give way to the Euro.

"Obviously the Olympics are an emotional issue. For me, however, it is unthinkable to play both tournaments," he told reporters, adding that it would require two preparation phases for the player for each tournament as well as the long competitions.

The German club season will also start in the same month of August as the Olympics.

"I think it makes no sense. It would help no one. So it is vastly unlikely (to happen) and priority for us is the Euro," Loew said.

Germany's Toni Kroos and Thomas Mueller have also refused to consider the possibility of playing at both events, when asked by reporters, saying the Euros and the World Cups meant more to a footballer than the Olympics.

Germany are in second place in their Euro 2016 qualifying group D on 13 points, one point behind leaders Poland, who they face on Friday. Scotland, Germany' opponents on Monday in Glasgow, are third on 11.

