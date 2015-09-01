BERLIN Germany playmaker Mesut Ozil is nursing a knee injury but should be fit for their Euro 2016 qualifiers against Poland on Friday and Scotland next week, Germany assistant coach Thomas Schneider said on Tuesday.

The Arsenal midfielder will not be training with the team on Tuesday and will be treating "a minor knee inflammation" but said he would be back in training on Wednesday.

"Mesut has knee problems," Schneider told reporters. "A minor inflammation. He will not be training today but will exclusively be treated for the injury."

"But tomorrow he will be undergoing an individual training session and we will see until the game. There is no prognosis yet from me but we have the best medical department and I am confident we will get him ready.

Germany take on Poland in Frankfurt before travelling to Glasgow to face Scotland three days later.

The World Cup winners are second in their Group D on 13 points from six matches, one point behind Poland, who beat them 2-0 in October last year. Scotland are third on 11.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)