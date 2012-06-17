Home hero Rumford claims top seeding at Perth
SYDNEY Local favourite Brett Rumford shot a four-under-par 68 in the third round of the inaugural World Super 6 in Perth to claim the top seeding for Sunday's final round match play knockout.
LVIV Germany winger Lukas Podolski earned his 100th international cap on Sunday when he was named in the starting lineup for the Euro 2012 Group B match against Denmark.
The 27-year-old Polish-born Podolski made his first appearance in 2004 against Hungary and scored the first of 43 goals six months later in a friendly against Thailand.
The charismatic left-footer, who will play for Arsenal next season, has yet to score at Euro 2012, his fifth major tournament, and has played in a more defensive role than usual.
Germany top the group with six points and need one point to secure a place in the last eight.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)
SYDNEY Local favourite Brett Rumford shot a four-under-par 68 in the third round of the inaugural World Super 6 in Perth to claim the top seeding for Sunday's final round match play knockout.
LONDON Cycling chiefs must do more to erase suspicion over Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), according to Britain's former Olympic champion and Tour de France yellow jersey wearer Chris Boardman.
ROME Juventus forward Paulo Dybala netted twice against his former club Palermo in a 4-1 home win on Friday that took the champions 10 points clear at the top of Serie A, with Claudio Marchisio and Gonzalo Higuain also on the scoresheet.