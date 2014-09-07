Germany's Marco Reus receives medical treatment during their Euro 2016 qualifying soccer match against Scotland in Dortmund September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

DORTMUND Germany Germany midfielder Marco Reus, who missed the World Cup win with an ankle injury, turned the same ankle in the 2-1 Euro 2016 qualifying game against Scotland on Sunday but coach Joachim Loew hopes it will not be as bad.

The 25-year-old Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder had only recently come back following his injury in Germany's final World Cup warm-up game against Armenia in June.

"Reus turned his ankle again and it is the same one as the one against Armenia," Loew told reporters.

"Initial diagnosis suggests it may not be as bad as before the World Cup. But we will have to wait for more checks."

Reus, a transfer target for almost every top European club, went down in stoppage time of Germany's first competitive game since their World Cup victory, grimacing in pain, before being helped off the pitch.

Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund kick off their Champions League group matches against Arsenal on Sept. 16.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Martyn Herman)