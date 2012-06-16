Greece's Giorgos Tzavellas (R) challenges Russia's Aleksandr Kerzhakov during their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match at National stadium in Warsaw, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Russia's Denis Glushakov controls the ball during the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match against Greece at National stadium in Warsaw, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Greece's Giannis Maniatis (L) reacts next to Russia's Roman Shirokov during their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match at National stadium in Warsaw, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Russia's Aleksei Berezutski controls the ball in front of Greece's Fanis Gekas (L) during their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Greece's Kyriakos Papadopoulos challenges Russia's Andrey Arshavin for the ball during their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

WARSAW Greece midfielder Giorgos Karagounis scored deep into stoppage-time to give Greece a shock 1-0 lead over Russia at halftime in their final Euro 2012 Group A match on Saturday.

Russia, needing just a draw to reach the Euro 2012 quarter-finals, dominated the half but their incisive counter-attacks were let down by wayward shooting and Karagounis burst clear from a throw-in and lashed the ball past Vyacheslav Malafeyev seconds before the interval.

Andrei Arshavin and Alan Dzagoyev were a constant menace to the Greeks but the Russians, shooting regularly on sight, rarely tested keeper Michalis Sifakis.

Greece, who must win to reach the knockout stages, had a good early chance when Malafeyev punched away Kostas Katsouranis's flicked volley.

Russian fans poured into the Polish capital during the day and heavily outnumbered their Greek counterparts, turning Warsaw's National Stadium almost into a 'home' venue for Dick Advocaat's side. There were no reports of a repeat of the street violence that marred the build-up to Russia's clash with Poland on Tuesday.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)