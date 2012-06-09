Coetzee leads as wind disrupts Dubai Desert Classic
South African George Coetzee was leading the Dubai Desert Classic by one shot when the second round was suspended due to high winds on Friday.
WARSAW Greece central defender Avraam Papadopoulos will miss the rest of Euro 2012 after suffering a knee injury in their 1-1 draw in the tournament's opening game against co-hosts Poland on Friday.
He was replaced after 37 minutes by his namesake Kyriakos, before being taken to hospital where scans showed the 27-year-old had suffered damaged ligaments in his left knee.
After returning to the team hotel, the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) issued a statement saying he would return home for treatment, UEFA.com reported on Saturday.
Greece next face the Czech Republic in Wroclaw on Tuesday after Dimitris Salpingidis' second-half goal earned a draw with Poland who had opened the scoring through Robert Lewandowski.
(Writing by Ken Ferris, editing by Justin Palmer)
Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas said he is unlikely to change his style of play despite struggling for game-time under manager Antonio Conte this season.
MADRID Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez was arrested in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of having assaulted his girlfriend, Spanish police said.