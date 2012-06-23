Manchester United handed tough Europa league draw
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
WARSAW Greece goalkeeper Kostas Chalkias, the oldest player at Euro 2012, and striker Nikos Liberopoulos retired from international football on Saturday.
Chalkias, 38, won 32 caps over a decade and was a reserve keeper in the 2004 squad that stunned the soccer world with a surprise European title success.
"I am proud and happy to have participated in Greece's effort to reach the quarter-finals," Chalkias, who did not feature again at the tournament after suffering an injury in Greece's second group game v the Czech Republic.
"This has been one of the best months of my career. Right now I am very emotional and proud - it was a dream finish for my international career," he was quoted as saying on UEFA.com.
Liberopoulos, 36, scored 13 times for the national team and his 76th and last appearance came as a second-half substitute in the 4-2 quarter-final defeat by Germany on Friday.
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ken Ferris)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
LA 2024 officials were "disappointed" to learn this week that Budapest will pull out of the running for the 2024 summer Games and said on Friday the International Olympic Committee (IOC) must select a host city that redefines sustainability.
AUSTIN, Texas High school athlete Mack Beggs and many of his opponents want him to wrestle against boys, but the transgender boy on Friday wrestled in a Texas championship for girls because of state sport regulations on gender.