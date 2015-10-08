LONDON Fans of Germany, Poland and Ireland will be scratching their heads and sporting furrowed brows as they try to figure out their team's chances of qualifying for Euro 2016 ahead of Sunday's final round of Group D matches.

In football parlance, everything is still to play for as one point separates the top three after world champions Germany suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away to Ireland and Poland secured a last-gasp 2-2 draw against hosts Scotland on Thursday.

Group leaders Germany, with 19 points, remain in the box seat and will go through with a win or a draw in their final encounter against Georgia.

Should they lose that match, however, they could find themselves outside of the top two.

Poland and Ireland face each other in Warsaw on Sunday. A win for either team will send them through, but the complexities of the group mean that both could qualify with a draw.

After the first match between the two teams ended 1-1 in Dublin in March, a 0-0 draw on Sunday would ensure Poland finish above Ireland because they would have scored more away goals in meetings between the sides.

Poland would also finish above Ireland with a 1-1 draw due to their superior goal difference in all their group matches.

Should their final match end 2-2 or a higher scoring draw, then Ireland would finish above Poland, having scored more away goals in matches between the sides.

Should the unthinkable happen and world champions Germany lose their final match at home to Georgia then any draw between Poland and Ireland would see all three teams finish on 19 points and Germany would go out due to an inferior head-to-head record.

Group D standings

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Germany 9 6 1 2 22 8 19

2 Poland 9 5 3 1 31 9 18

-------------------------

3 Ireland 9 5 3 1 18 5 18

4 Scotland 9 3 3 3 16 12 12

5 Georgia 9 3 0 6 9 14 9

6 Gibraltar 9 0 0 9 2 50 0

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)