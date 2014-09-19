LONDON Reaction from officials of some of the 13 host cities that will stage Euro 2020 matches.

Hosts of semi-finals and final:

Wembley Stadium (London)

Greg Dyke, English Football Association chairman, said: "This bidding process was open to more than 50 UEFA countries so for Wembley to be ultimately recognised in this way is testament to a lot of hard work behind the scenes.

"When you sit and watch all these capital cities across Europe, you just think what a good idea to play a tournament across all of those so congratulations to UEFA."

Hosts of three group stage games and one quarter-final:

Allianz Arena (Munich)

Woflgang Niersbach, Germany DFB President, said: "I am very satisfied and happy that we could convince UEFA with our bid and have in 2020 after 32 years again European championship games in Germany."

Stadio Olimpico (Rome)

Carlo Tavecchio, president of the Italian Football Federation, said: "Following the final of the Europa League in Turin a few months ago, Italy, with Euro 2020 and the 2016 Champions League final assigned yesterday in Milan, will be a reference point for European football in the coming years."

Zenit Arena (St Petersburg)

Vitaly Mutko, Russian Minister for Sport, said: "There was a chance that because of the current political situation, the powers would refuse to let us host matches. But we are really happy that the world of sport and politics are kept separate."

Hosts of three group stage games and a last-16 match:

Eurostadium (Brussels)

Michel D'Hooghe, honorary chairman of the Belgian Football Association, said: "I am proud that Belgium is back again organising a big tournament. Furthermore, at fifth place in the FIFA rankings, our Red Devils are also among the world's elite."

Parken Stadium (Copenhagen)

Jesper Moller, chairman of the Danish Football Association, said: "It's fantastic for Danish football, Copenhagen and for the entire Football Denmark. We are proud of the trust UEFA shows us by making us to co-host one of the world's biggest sporting events."

Aviva Stadium (Dublin)

John Delaney, chief executive of the Football Association of Ireland, said: "This one off opportunity to host part of the European finals at our home stadium will provide a major boost for Irish football and the country as a whole."

National Arena (Bucharest)

Razvan Burleanu, Romanian Football Federation president, said: "Michel Platini has always supported the process of modernisation of Romanian football. We want to bring back football in people's consciousness and we'll get to work tomorrow."

Hampden Park (Glasgow)

Stewart Regan, Scottish Football Association chief executive, said: "It would be great if Scotland can qualify for Euro 2020, playing in front of a full house at Hampden Park with a successful national team represented by graduates from our performance schools."

San Mames (Bilbao)

Miguel Cardenal, president of the Spanish government sports council, said:

"Bilbao unites all the ideal requisites to be a fantastic host city. A modern city, interesting, which already welcomes millions of tourists and which will prove again how the organisation of an important sporting event will give the city global visibility."

Reaction from cities that missed out on hosting matches:

Millennium Stadium (Cardiff)

Football Association of Wales statement: "The FAW is obviously extremely disappointed by today's news but would like to congratulate those cities that have been chosen as... host cities.

"We believed that the Millennium Stadium, with its 74,154 capacity and extensive Skybox and hospitality facilities, would have been an ideal venue for UEFA Euro 2020 and provide UEFA with significant revenue."

Vasil Levski Stadium (Sofia)

Borislav Mihaylov, Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) president, said: "We had a great desire but nobody (from the state and the Sofia municipality) helped us. The BFU worked hard but it was not enough. However, I don't regret because it was an experience for me and for the BFU people."

(Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)