Scotland rout Italy to finish Six Nations in style
EDINBURGH A vibrant Scotland side ran in four tries to crush Italy 29-0 and give departing coach Vern Cotter a fitting send-off in their final Six Nations match at Murrayfield on Saturday.
LONDON Factbox on the 13 host cities and venues that will stage Euro 2020 matches.
Country: Azerbaijan
City: Baku
Stadium: Baku Olympic Stadium
Capacity: 69,870 (new stadium, completed by 2015)
Matches: Three group stage games and one quarter-final
Country: Belgium
City: Brussels
Venue: Eurostadium
Capacity: 62,613 (new stadium, completed by 2018)
Matches: Three group stage games and one round-of-16 match
Country: Denmark
City: Copenhagen
Venue: Parken Stadium
Capacity: 38,190
Matches: Three group stage games and one round-of-16 match
Country: England
City: London
Venue: Wembley Stadium
Capacity: 90,652
Matches: Semi-finals and final
Country: Germany
City: Munich
Venue: Allianz Arena
Capacity: 70,067
Matches: Three group stage games and one quarter-final
Country: Hungary
City: Budapest
Venue: Ferenc Puskas Stadium
Capacity: 68,156 (new stadium, completed by 2018)
Matches: Three group stage games and one round-of-16 match
Country: Ireland
City: Dublin
Venue: Aviva Stadium
Capacity: 51,711
Matches: Three group stage games and one round-of-16 match
Country: Italy
City: Rome
Venue: Stadio Olimpico
Capacity: 68,993 (under renovation, work completed by 2017)
Matches: Three group stage games and one quarter-final
Country: Netherlands
City: Amsterdam
Venue: Amsterdam Arena
Capacity: 53,052
Matches: Three group stage games and one round-of-16 match
Country: Romania
City: Bucharest
Venue: National Arena
Capacity: 54,851
Matches: Three group stage games and one round-of-16 match
Country: Russia
City: St Petersburg
Venue: Zenit Arena
Capacity: 61,251 (new stadium, completed by 2016)
Matches: Three group stage games and one quarter-final
Country: Scotland
City: Glasgow
Venue: Hampden Park
Capacity: 52,063
Matches: Three group stage games and one round-of-16 match
Country: Spain
City: Bilbao
Venue: San Mames Stadium
Capacity: 53,289 (new stadium, completed by 2015)
Matches: Three group stage games and one round-of-16 match
(Complied by Michael Hann; editing by Toby Davis)
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp remains convinced he is the best person to lead the club to its first Premier League title since 1990.
RANCHI, India Top order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara compiled an industrious unbeaten century to keep India on course to match Australia's first-innings total of 451 in the third test on Saturday.