PARIS The Hungarian soccer federation has been fined 65,000 euros ($73,000) for crowd trouble at Euro 2016, UEFA said on Tuesday.

European football's governing body said in a statement that the charges were relating to "crowd disturbances, setting off of fireworks and throwing of objects" during the 1-1 draw against Iceland in Marseille on Saturday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)