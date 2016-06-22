LYON, France Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score at four European Championship tournaments with a brilliant back-heel flick against Hungary at Euro 2016 on Wednesday after setting a finals appearance record.
Ronaldo's equaliser five minutes after halftime in the Group F game made the score 2-2 and he scored again with a header after 62 minutes to level it at 3-3, having broken the record for number of appearances at Euro tournaments in his 17th game.
Ronaldo, who set Portugal's all-time appearance record in internationals with his 128th cap in their last Euro 2016 match against Austria, moved ahead of former France defender Lilian Thuram and ex-Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar on 16.
Ronaldo is the record scorer at Euro finals and in qualifying with a total of 28 goals.
(Writing by Ken Ferris; Edting by Ian Chadband)