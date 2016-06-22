Football Soccer - Hungary v Portugal - EURO 2016 - Group F - Stade de Lyon, Lyon, France - 22/6/16Portugal players pose for a team group photo before the game REUTERS/Robert PrattaLivepic

LYON, France Hungary have made five changes for their Euro 2016 Group F match against Portugal, recalling striker Adam Szalai who scored in the opening 2-0 win against Austria.

Coach Bernd Storck also reshuffled his 4-3-3 formation to a more conservative 4-2-3-1, with Adem Elek in the centre of a three-man attacking midfield. Holding midfielder Adam Pinter comes in to partner Zoltan Gera in front of the back four.

Portugal have made two changes, with Eliseu replacing the injured Raphael Guerreiro at left back.

Joao Mario takes Ricardo Quaresma's place and plays behind forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani as coach Fernando Santos again starts with a 4-4-2 formation minus a target man.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ken Ferris)