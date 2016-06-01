Hungary will have no shortage of firepower for their first major tournament finals since the 1986 World Cup after coach Bernd Storck loaded his 23-man squad with six attacking players in lineup for the European Championship in France.

Hungary, drawn in Group F with Austria, Iceland and Portugal, also included a veteran presence in midfielder Zoltan Gera, who had been a fitness doubt after leaving a recent training camp with flu-like symptoms.

German Storck also included the versatile Gergő Lovrencsics and 22-year-old defender Barnabás Bese in a squad made up mainly of domestically-based players.

Hungary kick off their campaign against Austria on June 14 in Bordeaux.

Goalkeepers: Gábor Király (Haladás), Dénes Dibusz (Ferencváros), Péter Gulácsi (Leipzig)

Defenders: Attila Fiola (Puskás Akadémia), Barnabás Bese (MTK Budapest), Richárd Guzmics (Wisla Kraków), Roland Juhász (Videoton), Ádám Lang (Videoton), Tamás Kádár (Lech Poznań), Mihály Korhut (Debrecen)

Midfielders: Ákos Elek (Diósgyőri), Ádám Pintér (Ferencváros), Zoltán Gera (Ferencváros), Ádám Nagy (Ferencváros), László Kleinheisler (Werder Bremen), Gergő Lovrencsics (Lech Poznań), Zoltán Stieber (Nürnberg)

Forwards: Balázs Dzsudzsák (Bursaspor), Ádám Szalai (Hannover), Krisztián Németh (al-Gharafa), Nemanja Nikolic (Legia Warszawa), Tamás Priskin (Slovan Bratislava), Dániel Böde (Ferencváros)

