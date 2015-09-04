BUDAPEST A policeman was injured when dozens of rival fans clashed in Budapest on Thursday night before the Euro 2016 Group F qualifier between Danube neighbours Hungary and Romania on Friday, police said.

Several police vehicles were damaged and 18 people were arrested, a police official told a news conference.

“Sixteen of them face charges for vandalism and two for assault on a police officer.”

Tickets for the Danube derby, as matches between Hungary and Romania are known, sold out in less than an hour. The match will be played at the 22,000-capacity Groupama Arena in Budapest.

The fixture has a long history of crowd violence and arrests have been rife in recent years.

A Romanian fan was detained just before leaving Bucharest for Hungary on Thursday for possessing 126 flares in the back of his car, Romanian police said.

Unbeaten Romania top Group F with 14 points from six matches followed by Northern Ireland on 13 and Hungary on 11.

(editing by Justin Palmer)