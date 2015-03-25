STOCKHOLM Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he will now let his feet do the talking after derogatory comments about France and referees landed him in hot water with officials.

The Paris St Germain player is due to appear before the French League's (LFP) disciplinary commission on April 9 to explain remarks he made after his club's 3-2 defeat at Girondins Bordeaux on March 15.

"Things that happen continue to surprise me but you just have to take it as it comes," Ibrahimovic told a news conference on Wednesday.

"I just have to play my game and do as I did the last time and let my feet do the talking and the rest have to talk among themselves."

Ibrahimovic swiftly apologised after he was recorded immediately after the defeat against Bordeaux saying: "In 15 years I've never seen a (good) referee in this shit country ... (they) don't even deserve PSG."

The Swede, who will face Moldova in a Euro 2016 qualifier on Friday, said nobody had discussed the referee's performance in the aftermath and questioned whether officials should be punished for poor performances.

He added however that the incident had not dimmed his love of France or made him pine for a new challenge.

"I'm happy in France," said Ibrahimovic. "I wouldn't have come to France if I hadn't liked it and I wouldn't have signed a new contract if I hadn't liked it and played for this long if I hadn't liked it.

"All those other things that are being said is just that they want to drag me down from the top but they won't succeed, neither will you, I am happy at the top and that's where I'll stay."

