MARSEILLE, France Iceland named the same team while Hungary made three changes for their Euro 2016 group F match on Saturday.

The Hungarians, who beat Austria 2-0 in their opening match, brought in midfielder Zoltan Stieber, forward Tamas Priskin and Roland Juhasz.

The trio replaced winger Krisztian Nemeth, striker Adam Szalai and injured defender Attila Fiola.

Iceland produced a resilient performance to draw 1-1 with group favourites Portugal in their first game.

