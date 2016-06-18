West Indian Russell banned over whereabouts violation
KINGSTON West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned on Tuesday for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
MARSEILLE, France Iceland named the same team while Hungary made three changes for their Euro 2016 group F match on Saturday.
The Hungarians, who beat Austria 2-0 in their opening match, brought in midfielder Zoltan Stieber, forward Tamas Priskin and Roland Juhasz.
The trio replaced winger Krisztian Nemeth, striker Adam Szalai and injured defender Attila Fiola.
Iceland produced a resilient performance to draw 1-1 with group favourites Portugal in their first game.
The World Olympians Association (WOA) expressed concern on Tuesday about the potential impact U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on visitors from some Muslim-majority nations could have on athletes and urged a quick resolution.
LONDON Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has joined Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai from Watford on a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.