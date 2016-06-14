Alaves hold Celta to 0-0 draw in King's Cup semi
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
Iceland's Euro 2016 qualification can act as a catalyst for the country's youth to emulate the feats of the current national side, midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has said ahead of their Group F opener against Portugal on Tuesday.
Iceland will play their first match at a major tournament in St Etienne and after narrowly missing out on the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the Swansea City player believes the future is looking bright for a side once considered international minnows.
"As children growing up, we never really looked at our national team. We looked at Brazil and Spain but now the youngsters are watching us and I hope they're looking up to us," Sigurdsson told reporters in France.
"People kept on telling me that Iceland would never play in a major tournament but I always believed it would happen and it's great we're there."
The 26-year-old, who also had spells at Tottenham Hotspur and Reading, added that Iceland should look to Leicester City's title-winning season to seek inspiration.
"You know, it has been a crazy season but every team is sitting and watching Leicester and thinking, 'How is that possible?' Maybe it will be similar with Iceland," Sigurdsson added.
"If you have belief, good players and confidence then anything is possible."
Austria and Hungary are the other teams in the group.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Cameroon reached the African Nations Cup final as a second-half goal from defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and a stoppage-time effort from Christian Bassogog secured a 2-0 win over Ghana in their last-four clash on Thursday.