KRAKOW, Poland Ukraine's Euro 2012 Group D match against France was suspended for 55 minutes because of a thunderstorm on Friday before resuming at 0-0 after the rain eased and groundstaff worked wonders on the soaked pitch.

Lightning flashes lit up the Donbass Arena in Donetsk and enormous claps of thunder drowned out the anthems before the referee took the players off after five minutes of slippery play and fans in uncovered seats scampered up the stands.

A near torrent of bad news continued to hit the biggest multi-city sporting event ever held in Eastern Europe.

The disturbing underbelly of the tournament, co-hosted by Ukraine and Poland, was again in focus with European soccer's governing body UEFA continuing its almost daily ritual of opening investigations and fining nations for crowd disturbances.

A probe over reports of banana throwing at Thursday's 1-1 draw between Croatia and Italy, who started with black striker Mario Balotelli, was the latest grim update but on the positive side, the football has generally been sparkling.

The game in Donetsk was unlikely to be a classic given the early upheaval and rain but the pitch looked remarkably dry when they restarted.

Purists will also fear the flowing soccer seen on previous days might not continue in Friday's late Group D game between England and Sweden, whose strengths lie in organisation and doggedness rather than flair.

BUBKA DREAM

As well as the investigation into the banana, which the Italy camp said they knew nothing about, UEFA fined Croatia $31,500 for the throwing of fireworks and missiles and a pitch invasion by a supporter during their opening win over Ireland.

Croatia also incurred the wrath of Italy, who officially complained to UEFA over their national anthem being booed during Thursday's match as well as in the first group game against Spain.

Italian media, used to match-fixing back home, has become obsessed with fears that Croatia and Spain will contrive a 2-2 draw in their last match to knock Cesare Prandelli's team out whatever they do against Ireland on Monday.

Coach Prandelli rejected any notion of a fix.

"Spain will go on the field to win like they have always done in recent years," he said.

"After all their great football, the great spectacle, the fact everyone wants to copy their team, we think they'd think about conspiracies? Impossible."

Monday's Spain game will thus be closely watched and so will the underpants of all players at the tournament after UEFA opened a disciplinary case against Denmark's Niklas Bendtner for revealing a betting firm's logo during Wednesday's loss to Portugal.

UEFA has strict rules against ambush marketing with sponsors paying millions to be associated with the European Championship.

Negative headlines have at times dominated the three-week tournament which ends on July 1, the street fights between Poland and Russia fans on Tuesday being the starkest reminder that all is not well.

Tensions from communist times have rumbled beneath the surface and Poland's public broadcaster apologised on Friday for showing the Soviet flag on one of its newscasts giving the result of the match with Russia.

The Euros almost never happened as planned with UEFA consistently warning Ukraine about slow preparations over the past few years.

However, six-times world pole vault champion Sergei Bubka, president of the Ukrainian Olympic committee, believes the tournament has been a success and hopes it will help bring the Olympic Games to Ukraine.

"For me, my personal dream is that one day it would be great to host the Games here," Bubka told Reuters.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)