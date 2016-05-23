Reuters will run a Euro 2016 football package from tomorrow.

It comprises an overall preview of the June 10-July 10 finals in France plus prospects and star player items for each of the 24 teams and one piece looking at players to watch at the European Championship.

The overall preview plus the items for Groups A, B and C will run at 0200 GMT on Tuesday while the players to watch and Groups D, E and F will be sent at 0200 GMT on Wednesday.