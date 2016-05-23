New Zealand's Wagner doubtful for South Africa tests
WELLINGTON New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner is doubtful for next month's home test series against South Africa after fracturing a finger in his bowling hand in a domestic match on Wednesday.
Reuters will run a Euro 2016 football package from tomorrow.
It comprises an overall preview of the June 10-July 10 finals in France plus prospects and star player items for each of the 24 teams and one piece looking at players to watch at the European Championship.
The overall preview plus the items for Groups A, B and C will run at 0200 GMT on Tuesday while the players to watch and Groups D, E and F will be sent at 0200 GMT on Wednesday.
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.