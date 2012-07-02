Spain's Andres Iniesta (R) challenges Italy's Andrea Barzagli during their Euro 2012 final match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

KIEV Andres Iniesta, who helped Spain to a second successive European Championship triumph in Poland and Ukraine, was named the best player at the tournament by UEFA on Monday.

Iniesta played a central role for Spain in Sunday's 4-0 win over Italy as they became the first country to retain the title.

Andy Roxburgh, the head of UEFA's technical group, told reporters: "Andrea Pirlo was magnificent for Italy, Xavi won it last time and could have won it again. Xabi Alonso was magnificent but Iniesta sends a message about creative and incisive football and was superb throughout."

The UEFA squad of Euro 2012:

Goalkeepers; Gianluigi Buffon (Italy), Iker Casillas (Spain), Manuel Neuer (Germany)

Defenders: Gerard Pique (Spain), Fabio Coentrao (Portugal), Philipp Lahm (Germany), Pepe (Portugal), Sergio Ramos (Spain), Jordi Alba (Spain)

Midfielders: Daniele De Rossi (Italy), Steven Gerrard (England), Xavi (Spain), Andres Iniesta (Spain), Sami Khedira (Germany), Sergio Busquets (Spain), Mesut Ozil (Germany), Andrea Pirlo (Italy), Xabi Alonso (Spain)

Forwards: Mario Balotelli (Italy), Cesc Fabregas (Spain), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Zlatan Ibrahimovoic (Sweden), David Silva (Spain)

(Editing by Tom Bartlett)