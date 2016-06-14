Football Soccer - Republic of Ireland v Sweden - EURO 2016 - Group E - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - 13/6/16Republic of Ireland's Wes Hoolahan scores their first goal REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Millions around the world watching Sweden play Ireland tuned in expecting to see skill and heroics from Zlatan Ibrahimovic only to find the giant Swede quite overshadowed by another 34-year-old -- the relatively unknown Irish midfielder Wes Hoolahan.

In a game of little skill, the diminutive playmaker stood head and shoulders above the rest, capping his performance with a superb half-volley strike in the 1-1 draw to announce his belated arrival on the world stage.

"To get a goal for Ireland in the Euros is a great achievement," the modest Hoolahan said following the final whistle.

"In the first half we were excellent and at the start of the second half as well. The boys should be proud of themselves."

Hoolahan's was a generous assessment of his team mates' efforts yet none of them displayed anywhere near the same level of quality as the Norwich midfielder.

He tormented the Swedes throughout, popping up all over the pitch, and cleverly took a quick throw-in to Jon Walters that eventually led to him sweeping the ball into the net with a half-volley off his weaker right foot.

The baby-faced Hoolahan raced to celebrate in front of the Irish fans, but those expecting to see more of him in the green shirt may well be disappointed because, at 34, he is unlikely to add too many more caps to his haul of 31.

His career path could not be more different to Sweden captain Ibrahimovic.

While Ibra was filling his trophy cabinet at clubs like Juventus, Inter Milan and Barcelona, Hoolahan was plying his journeyman trade at Irish side Shelbourne, in Scotland with Livingston, and then in England with Blackpool and Norwich.

He probably would have won more caps if not for the apparent mistrust of former Ireland manager Giovanni Trapattoni, who overlooked him because of concerns about his stamina and defensive capabilities.

"He's a joy to play with and it's a joy to watch him play," Ireland defender and Norwich team mate Robbie Brady told reporters.

"It's a shame to football, it's a shame to Irish football especially, that he didn't have that much time and people didn't get to see him for more time.

"But he's here now so I think people just need to tune in and watch the best of him because he's a top-class player."

