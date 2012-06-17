Home hero Rumford claims top seeding at Perth
SYDNEY Local favourite Brett Rumford shot a four-under-par 68 in the third round of the inaugural World Super 6 in Perth to claim the top seeding for Sunday's final round match play knockout.
POZNAN Damien Duff will captain Ireland when he makes his 100th appearance for his country in Monday's Euro 2012 match against Italy, coach Giovanni Trapattoni said on Sunday.
"There have probably been more lows than highs," joked Duff who will take the armband from Robbie Keane for the night. "It's a proud moment but I'd take three points ahead of 100 caps."
Ireland have already been eliminated after losing to Croatia and Spain in their first two Group C matches.
"It's a way for all of us to display our gratitude to Damien who is not only an excellent footballer but a role model and an example for the future generation," said Trapattoni.
(Editing by Ken Ferris)
SYDNEY Local favourite Brett Rumford shot a four-under-par 68 in the third round of the inaugural World Super 6 in Perth to claim the top seeding for Sunday's final round match play knockout.
LONDON Cycling chiefs must do more to erase suspicion over Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), according to Britain's former Olympic champion and Tour de France yellow jersey wearer Chris Boardman.
ROME Juventus forward Paulo Dybala netted twice against his former club Palermo in a 4-1 home win on Friday that took the champions 10 points clear at the top of Serie A, with Claudio Marchisio and Gonzalo Higuain also on the scoresheet.