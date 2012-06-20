WARSAW Polish authorities believe they have found the drowned body of a young Irish football fan whose disappearance over the weekend sparked a massive police search, a prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Twenty-one-year-old Nolan James, who travelled to Poland to cheer on Ireland at Euro 2012, had gone missing after a night out with friends in the northern city of Bydgoszcz.

"I can confirm that the body of a young man was pulled out of the river by divers," Prosecutor Len Bojarski told Reuters.

"At the moment, we suspect that it is the missing Irish fan. There is a chance that the family will arrive in Poland later today and we will ask them to identify the body. Then we'll know for sure," he said.

Another official from the prosecutor's office told public television police found Nolan's documents on the body brought up from the Brda river, near where he had gone missing around 0100 local time (2300 GMT) on Sunday after separating from his friends.

Nolan stayed at a hotel in Bydgoszcz which is located between the Polish cities of Poznan and Gdansk where Ireland played their matches.

(Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz, writing by Chris Borowski, editing by Ed Osmond)