POZNAN, Poland Croatia surprisingly left out defender Domagoj Vida for their Euro 2012 Group C match against Ireland on Sunday.

Midfielder and captain Dario Srna is likely to drop into the right back position leaving Gordon Schildenfeld, Vedran Corluka and Ivan Strinic as Croatia's only recognised defenders.

Coach Slaven Bilic chose Ognjen Vukojevic in the holding midfield role with Luka Modric as playmaker, Ivan Rakitic on the right and Ivan Perisic on the left. Mario Mandzukic will partner Nikica Jelavic in attack.

Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni, who named his team more than a week ago, stuck with his original choice including keeper Shay Given who had been struggling with a knee problem.

Teams

Ireland: 1-Shay Given; 4-John O'Shea, 2-Sean St. Ledger, 5-Richard Dunne, 3-Stephen Ward; 7-Aiden McGeady, 6-Glenn Whelan, 8-Keith Andrews, 11-Damien Duff; 10-Robbie Keane, 9-Kevin Doyle

Croatia: 1-Stipe Pletikosa; 11-Darijo Srna, 5-Vedran Corluka, 13-Gordon Schildenfeld, 2-Ivan Strinic; 7-Ivan Rakitic, 8-Ognjen Vukojevic, 10-Luka Modric, 20-Ivan Perisic; 17-Mario Mandzukic, 9-Nikica Jelavic

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands)

