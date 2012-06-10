Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
POZNAN, Poland Croatia surprisingly left out defender Domagoj Vida for their Euro 2012 Group C match against Ireland on Sunday.
Midfielder and captain Dario Srna is likely to drop into the right back position leaving Gordon Schildenfeld, Vedran Corluka and Ivan Strinic as Croatia's only recognised defenders.
Coach Slaven Bilic chose Ognjen Vukojevic in the holding midfield role with Luka Modric as playmaker, Ivan Rakitic on the right and Ivan Perisic on the left. Mario Mandzukic will partner Nikica Jelavic in attack.
Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni, who named his team more than a week ago, stuck with his original choice including keeper Shay Given who had been struggling with a knee problem.
Teams
Ireland: 1-Shay Given; 4-John O'Shea, 2-Sean St. Ledger, 5-Richard Dunne, 3-Stephen Ward; 7-Aiden McGeady, 6-Glenn Whelan, 8-Keith Andrews, 11-Damien Duff; 10-Robbie Keane, 9-Kevin Doyle
Croatia: 1-Stipe Pletikosa; 11-Darijo Srna, 5-Vedran Corluka, 13-Gordon Schildenfeld, 2-Ivan Strinic; 7-Ivan Rakitic, 8-Ognjen Vukojevic, 10-Luka Modric, 20-Ivan Perisic; 17-Mario Mandzukic, 9-Nikica Jelavic
Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands)
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
LONDON Sam Baldock's double against Barnsley sent Brighton and Hove Albion back to the top of the Championship on Saturday.
Top seed Kei Nishikori survived a tough slog against unheralded opponent Carlos Berlocq before winning his semi-final match at the Argentina Open on Saturday.