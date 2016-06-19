Woods withdraws from Dubai Desert Classic with bad back
DUBAI Former world number one Tiger Woods has pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic ahead of his second round because of a back problem, the European Tour said on Friday.
MONTPELLIER, France Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon missed training on Sunday morning because of a fever, the Italian football federation (FIGC) said.
Winger Antonio Candreva trained separately, meanwhile, as he tried to recover from a hamstring injury he suffered in the 1-0 win over Sweden on Friday.
With Italy having already assured top place in Group E and qualified for the last 16, Buffon, 38, was expected to be rested in any case for Wednesday's match against Ireland in Lille.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Nice; Editing by Toby Davis)
SYDNEY Former Australia captain Michael Clarke will get his first taste of coaching at the elite level against Sri Lanka later this month after being put in charge of the Prime Minister's XI for a Twenty20 match in Canberra.
SYDNEY Australia need a clear strategy to keep Virat Kohli in check and refrain from getting into verbal confrontations with the India captain during the four-test series starting this month, former batsman Mike Hussey has said.