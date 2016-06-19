MONTPELLIER, France Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon missed training on Sunday morning because of a fever, the Italian football federation (FIGC) said.

Winger Antonio Candreva trained separately, meanwhile, as he tried to recover from a hamstring injury he suffered in the 1-0 win over Sweden on Friday.

With Italy having already assured top place in Group E and qualified for the last 16, Buffon, 38, was expected to be rested in any case for Wednesday's match against Ireland in Lille.

