MONTPELLIER, France Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon skipped Sunday's training with a fever and is doubtful for his team's final Euro 2016 group game against Ireland, the Italian federation (FIGC) said on Monday.

The national team captain had felt unwell on Saturday, too, failing to complete that training session in Montpellier where the Azzurri are based.

Coach Antonio Conte may also be without winger Antonio Candreva, who has been training separately from the rest of the squad after suffering a right adductor injury during Italy's 1-0 win against Sweden on Friday.

Candreva is unlikely to recover in time for Wednesday's game in Lille.

Italy, who are guaranteed top spot in Group E, will take on the Group D runners-up in the last 16 in Paris on June 27.

