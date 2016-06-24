Italy winger Antonio Candreva is in a race against time to be fit for Monday's Euro 2016 last 16 showdown with holders Spain.

The Lazio player started the opening two games in the tournament but injured his right adductor muscle in the 1-0 triumph over Sweden and sat out Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Ireland.

Candreva joined his team mates for the warm-up in Friday morning's practise before training separately.

Striker Federico Bernardeschi, who started against Ireland, trained alone on Thursday due to a knee problem but joined the rest of the squad on Friday.

