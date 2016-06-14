Italy forward Graziano Pelle missed training on Tuesday, raising doubts about whether he will play in the team's next Euro 2016 match, against Sweden on Friday.

Pelle, who scored Italy's second goal in a 2-0 win over Belgium on Monday, was the only player not to practice at their base in Montpellier.

The Southampton striker was present at the start but left with team doctor Enrico Castellacci to undergo tests.

During the Belgium match, the 30-year-old Pelle dislocated the little finger on his left hand and had his foot stamped on.

After playing Sweden in Toulouse, Italy have their final Group E match against Ireland in Lille on June 22.

