Alaves hold Celta to 0-0 draw in King's Cup semi
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
Italy forward Graziano Pelle missed training on Tuesday, raising doubts about whether he will play in the team's next Euro 2016 match, against Sweden on Friday.
Pelle, who scored Italy's second goal in a 2-0 win over Belgium on Monday, was the only player not to practice at their base in Montpellier.
The Southampton striker was present at the start but left with team doctor Enrico Castellacci to undergo tests.
During the Belgium match, the 30-year-old Pelle dislocated the little finger on his left hand and had his foot stamped on.
After playing Sweden in Toulouse, Italy have their final Group E match against Ireland in Lille on June 22.
(Writing by Adriana Garcia; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Cameroon reached the African Nations Cup final as a second-half goal from defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and a stoppage-time effort from Christian Bassogog secured a 2-0 win over Ghana in their last-four clash on Thursday.