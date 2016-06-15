Football Soccer - Belgium v Italy - EURO 2016 - Group E - Stade de Lyon, Lyon, France - 13/6/16Italy's Graziano Pelle celebrates at the end of the match REUTERS/Jason CairnduffLivepic

MONTPELLIER Italy forward Graziano Pelle has been cleared to play Friday's Group E match against Sweden after sustaining a foot injury in their Euro 2016 opener against Belgium on Monday.

Pelle, who scored the team's second goal in Monday's 2-0 win, hurt his foot during the match and missed training the following morning.

The Southampton player underwent tests in Montpellier on Tuesday night and it revealed no damage.

"Pelle underwent tests for a knock on his foot sustained on Monday. The tests results have been negative," the Italian Football Federation tweeted.

Pelle, who also dislocated a finger on his left hand against the Belgians, is expected to train on Wednesday.

Italy will finish the group stages against Ireland in Lille on June 22.

(Writing by Adriana Garcia; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)