TOULOUSE, France Wing back Matteo Darmian was left out of the Italy side, who are seeking to secure qualification from Group E with a win against Sweden on Friday.

Alessandro Florenzi comes in for Darmian, who was substituted in the second half of Italy's 2-0 victory over Belgium on Monday.

Goalkeeper-captain Gianluigi Buffon will again have three of his Juventus team mates forming the back line in Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, with the quartet boasting more than 350 caps between them.

Bonucci and Chiellini, plus striker Eder and substitute Thiago Motta all face suspension if they collect another yellow card.

Sweden, who needed an own goal to draw 1-1 with Ireland, are without defender Mikael Lustig, who was injured in that game.

Erik Johansson, who replaced him then, does so again. Marcus Berg drops out of the attack as Zlatan Ibrahimovic's partner, with John Guidetti winning the second striker's berth.

Sweden's third change sees midfielder Albin Ekdal, a late substitute on Monday, stay in the side in place of Oscar Lewicki.

Sweden full back Victor Lindelof is their only player in danger of a one-match ban for another yellow card.

