MILAN May 7 Genoa forward Alessio Cerci must undergo knee surgery next week, ruling him out of theEuropean Championship.

The on-loan Atletico Madrid attacker has not played sinceApril 16 due to cartilage damage in his right knee and requires an operation on Tuesday, Genoa said in a statement.

The 28-year-old spent the first half of the campaign onloan at AC Milan but struggled to establish himself there, making 13 goalless appearances before securing another temporary move to Genoa where he has bagged four goals in 11 Serie A outings.

While an outsider for Italy's Euro 2016 squad, Cerci was called up by coach Antonio Conte in November. He alsorepresented the national side at the 2014 World Cup.

Italy have been drawn with Belgium, Sweden and Ireland in Group E at the June 10-July 10 European Championship in France.

