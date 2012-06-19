Italy's Giorgio Chiellini (2nd R)) is assisted by medical personel as he leaves the pitch after the injury during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match against Ireland at the City stadium in Poznan, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

KRAKOW, Poland Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini is a major doubt for their Euro 2012 quarter-final in Kiev on Sunday and perhaps even the rest of the tournament after suffering a thigh problem.

"The first tests are not great," Italy coach Cesare Prandelli told a news conference on Tuesday when asked if Chiellini could miss the rest of the competition.

"I don't know, we will see."

Chiellini suffered the injury in Monday's 2-0 Group C win over Ireland and was replaced by fellow centre back Leonardo Bonucci.

"Tomorrow I will have some tests to better check the injury but you can be certain that I will do everything to return as soon as possible," Chiellini said on Twitter.

Italy will play whoever wins Group D with France currently in pole position ahead of England and co-hosts Ukraine before Tuesday's final round of matches.

(Reporting by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ed Osmond)