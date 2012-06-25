KRAKOW, Poland Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini returned to training on Monday after a thigh injury and could be in contention for the Euro 2012 semi-final against Germany, the Italian football federation said in a statement.

The centre back missed Sunday's quarter-final with England because of the injury but is hoping to return to the starting lineup in Warsaw on Thursday.

Leonardo Bonucci performed manfully in Chiellini's place and his Juventus team mate faces a fight to reclaim the jersey.

Midfielder Daniele De Rossi and right back Ignazio Abate went off with muscle injuries against England and are due to have scans. Abate's possible absence against Germany would be a blow given fellow right back Christian Maggio is suspended.

