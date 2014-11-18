ZURICH Italy and Croatia will face a disciplinary hearing after their chaotic Euro 2016 qualifier was twice interrupted by fans throwing flares onto the pitch, UEFA said on Tuesday.

Croatia were charged with racist behaviour, crowd disturbances and setting off of fireworks and missiles while Italy, who hosted Sunday's Group H game in Milan, were charged with setting off of fireworks.

Trouble broke out for the first time in the 1-1 draw when Croatia supporters threw several flares onto the San Siro pitch after their team scored in the 15th minute.

The second incident in the 70th minute was more serious and the players were led off the field for 10 minutes as more flares landed on the field, filling the San Siro stadium with smoke.

Television pictures showed Croatia fans fighting with riot police who tried to quell the trouble.

UEFA said the hearing would take place on Dec. 11.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Vienna; editing by Justin Palmer)