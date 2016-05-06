Football Soccer - Paris St Germain v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 16/2/16Paris St Germain's Marco Verratti in action with Chelsea's John Obi MikelReuters / Gonzalo FuentesLivepic

PARIS Italy midfielder Marco Verratti will miss Euro 2016 and undergo surgery on a groin injury later this month, his club Paris St Germain said on Friday.

Verratti will have the operation on May 16 and is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks.

"As a result, Marco Verratti will play no part in Paris St Germain's final matches of the season, or Euro 2016, to be held in France," PSG said in a statement on their website (www.psg.fr).

Verratti was out of action for two months from February but returned to play two games as a substitute at the end of April.

His absence from the European championship is likely to be keenly felt by Italy manager Antonio Conte, whose side face three testing fixtures in the group stage against Belgium, Ireland and Sweden.

He will also miss PSG's final three games of the Ligue 1 season, as well as the French Cup final against Olympique de Marseille on May 21.

