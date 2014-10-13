ASTANA The Czech Republic cruised to a 4-2 win over Kazakhstan on Monday as the visitors maintained their perfect start to their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign.

The Czechs, having already earned the more exalted scalps of the Netherlands and Turkey in Group A, scored twice in each half to make it three wins from three in a game they dominated from the start.

They took control in the 13th minute when Sparta Prague midfielder Borek Dockal collected a short pass from Daniel Kolar and fired a low, driving shot from 25 metres past the Kazakh goalkeeper, Andrei Sidelnikov.

A minute before the break, they struck again with another Sparta player David Lafata tapping in a cross from his clubmate, Pavel Kaderabek.

The home side, who have gleaned only one point in qualification so far, never really tested Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech in the opening period but pushed forward at the start of the second half.

The Czechs withstood the pressure and just after Kazakhstan had hit the post notched a third in the 56th minute when David Limbersky's floating cross into the box was met by Ladislav Krejci's first-time shot past Sidelnikov, making him the third Sparta scorer of the night.

Yuri Logvinenko scored twice for Kazakhstan in the final 10 minutes, including one in injury time, but that was merely a consolation after Tomas Necid had given the visitors a 4-1 lead.

Pavel Vrba’s men have made a bright start to their campaign and appear to have found a solution to their former scoring woes in Dockal, who has scored in each of the first three matches.

(Writing by Michael Kahn; Editing by Ian Chadband)