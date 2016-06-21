PARIS Slovakia, Hungary and Northern Ireland were all assured of qualifying for the last 16 at Euro 2016 on Tuesday despite not playing, or in Northern Ireland's case, losing.

Northern Ireland lost 1-0 to Germany but were celebrating a few hours later after Turkey's 2-0 win over Czech Republic meant they were assured of being among the best four third placed teams and will face either hosts France or Wales in the round of 16.

Northern Ireland finished third in their group on three points but with a better goal difference than Turkey and Albania, who finished third in their respective groups.

It also meant that Slovakia and Hungary, who have four points, are guaranteed to be at least be among the best four third-placed finishers.

Croatia were also assured of progress by that result but went on to secure top place in Group D by beating Spain 2-1 and will play one of the third-placed teams.

Spain will now face Italy, winners of Group E, and are in the same half of the draw as Germany and England.

With two sets of group matches still to be played on Wednesday, Turkey and Albania, both on three points, will have to wait to see if results go their way.

