Craig Mackail-Smith's 32nd-minute goal earned Scotland a 1-0 victory in Liechtenstein on Saturday to help them leapfrog Czech Republic into second place in Euro 2012 Group I qualifying and move within range of the playoffs.

Starting for the first time and winning his third cap, the striker headed over stranded home goalkeeper Peter Jehle to put his country on 11 points with one match against group winners Spain remaining on Tuesday.

The Czechs, who have 10 points, travel to Lithuania on Tuesday.

"We've got a good spirit, everyone wants to work for each other," Mackail-Smith told the BBC.

"It shows in how many chances we're creating and hopefully we can do that on Tuesday. We kept the ball well and if we can do that we stand a chance."

Should the two teams finish level on points the Czechs would earn a playoff berth due to their better head-to-head record in the two qualifiers against Scotland.

