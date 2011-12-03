Napoli seal 2-0 win over Genoa to climb to second
ROME Napoli secured a 2-0 win over Genoa thanks to second-half goals from Piotr Zielinski and Emanuele Giaccherini at the Stadio San Paolo to move up to second place in Serie A on Friday.
Metz is a candidate to host Euro 2016 finals matches after neighbours Nancy pulled out, the president of the city's Ligue 2 club said on Saturday.
"We've been candidates since day one. Our project is still available," Bernard Serin told French sports daily L'Equipe.
On Friday, Nancy was removed from the list of 11 Euro 2016 host venues after no agreement could be reached between the city and companies bidding to renovate the Marcel Picot stadium.
St Denis (Stade de France), Paris, Bordeaux, Marseille, Lyon, Lille, Nice, Lens, St Etienne and Toulouse are set to host matches at the tournament, which will feature 24 teams for the first time.
(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)
ROME Napoli secured a 2-0 win over Genoa thanks to second-half goals from Piotr Zielinski and Emanuele Giaccherini at the Stadio San Paolo to move up to second place in Serie A on Friday.
LONDON Ever since "little" Bournemouth, with their stadium capacity of under 11,500, reached the top tier of English football for the first time two years ago, they have had to cope with the psychological challenge of facing the biggest clubs in the land.
Pakistan batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been provisionally suspended and sent home from a Twenty20 competition being played in Dubai as part of an anti-corruption investigation, the country's cricket board has said.