Russia's coach Fabio Capello (R) gestures to his players to leave the pitch during their Euro 2016 Group G qualifying soccer match against Montenegro in Podgorica March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Referee Deniz Aytekin (2nd L) of Germany talks to Russia's soccer team coach Fabio Capello (L) as they leave the pitch during the Euro 2016 Group G qualifying soccer match between Russia and Montenegro in Podgorica March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

PODGORICA The Euro 2016 Group G qualifier between Montenegro and Russia was abandoned midway through the second half on Friday after crowd trouble and a scuffle between players.

The game was delayed by 35 minutes when Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev was hit in the head by a flare soon after kickoff.

Midway through the second half a scuffle ensued between players by the touchline, with Eastern Europe's Sport Klub television saying a missile hurled from the terraces appeared to hit another Russian player.

The score was 0-0 at the time and German referee Deniz Aytekin ordered the players back into the dressing room for the second time moments after Montenegro keeper Vukasin Poleksic saved a Roman Shirokov penalty.

(editing by Justin Palmer)